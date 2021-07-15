iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. 242,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,163,932. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

