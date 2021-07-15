iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Boosted by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $67.99. 69,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,648. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.