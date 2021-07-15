iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.63% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 604.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $21.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.693 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

