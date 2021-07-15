iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 174.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $158.89 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

