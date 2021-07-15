iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $440,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,815. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

