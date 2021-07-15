iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,075,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $296.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

