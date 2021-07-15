iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,238,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 178,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

