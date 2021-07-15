iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.72 and a fifty-two week high of $371.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 322.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

