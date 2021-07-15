Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland Purchases 100,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IVAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 468,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,774. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $913,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.