Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

