IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

IWGFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

