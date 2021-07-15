J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,760,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,064. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

