Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

