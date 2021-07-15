Jack Sinclair Sells 26,553 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01.

RIG remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Thursday. 310,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,330,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Transocean by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,507 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

