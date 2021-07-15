JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 220,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

JAKK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 316,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.83. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

