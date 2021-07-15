JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 220,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.
JAKK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 316,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.83. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.37.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
