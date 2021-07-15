James Lougheed Sells 19,622 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 11,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

