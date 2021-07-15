James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,675. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 331.22, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Square by 33.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 207.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

