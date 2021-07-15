Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,184,915 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.79% of Lumen Technologies worth $116,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

