Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 187,110 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,110 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $127,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

