Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 47,525 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ball worth $122,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

