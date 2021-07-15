Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 53,165 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.54% of Chemed worth $112,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $468.84 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

