Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 141,403 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.84% of LendingTree worth $108,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in LendingTree by 15.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

