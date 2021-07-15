Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,574 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.16% of SailPoint Technologies worth $100,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 135,912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,633,680.00. Insiders sold 88,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.59 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

