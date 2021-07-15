Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Yum China worth $110,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

