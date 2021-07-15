Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,206 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.27% of Kimberly-Clark worth $124,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

