Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,533,039 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.26% of Newmont worth $127,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60. Insiders have sold 73,610 shares of company stock worth $4,657,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

