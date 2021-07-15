Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $101.03 Million Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 10.00% of Akero Therapeutics worth $101,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,641. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

