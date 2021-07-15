Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $110.82 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.30% of PagerDuty worth $110,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $226,500.00. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,888. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

