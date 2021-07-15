Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $112.56 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Citrix Systems worth $112,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 116,587 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.88. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

