Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $114 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,417 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.56% of FibroGen worth $113,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FibroGen by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

