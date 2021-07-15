Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $124.78 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $124,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

