Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $125.86 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,545 shares of the software’s stock after selling 286,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.68% of Altair Engineering worth $125,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,851 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,229. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.