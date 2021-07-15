Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,507 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of DTE Energy worth $102,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.90 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.45 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

