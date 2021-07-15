Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,033 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.43% of UniFirst worth $102,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF stock opened at $213.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.