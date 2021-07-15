Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,337 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.58% of Columbia Sportswear worth $110,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

