Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.72% of Lincoln Electric worth $125,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.40.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

