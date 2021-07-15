Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.59% of WNS worth $129,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NYSE WNS opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49. WNS has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

