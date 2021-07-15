Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 100,670 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.03% of Brooks Automation worth $123,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after acquiring an additional 429,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.