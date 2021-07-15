Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,517 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $105,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,619.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,424.14. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

