Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.87% of Travere Therapeutics worth $103,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 106,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 113,468 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

