Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.89% of argenx worth $125,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 691.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after buying an additional 215,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $307.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.97. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

