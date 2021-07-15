Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 238,862 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.21% of GATX worth $105,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GATX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GATX by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter.

GATX opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

