Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 276,587 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Trimble worth $101,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.