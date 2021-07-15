Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 341,480 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,480 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.27% of DoorDash worth $114,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,856,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,254,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,510,235. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $169.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

