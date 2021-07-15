Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 87,204 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Discover Financial Services worth $114,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

