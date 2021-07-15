Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.01% of NCR worth $99,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.