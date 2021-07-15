Jarvis Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $510,150.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00862192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.