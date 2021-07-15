JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Allstate Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.