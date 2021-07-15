Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

