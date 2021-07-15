Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $13.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $434.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.68. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.